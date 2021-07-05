Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 71,657 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,657 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in AAR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

