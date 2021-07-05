Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 324.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in UDR by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.61, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.