Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.42 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

