Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $193,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP opened at $12.10 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.