Head-To-Head Survey: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.20 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -11.54 Motus GI $100,000.00 477.15 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.70

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STRATA Skin Sciences and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 183.33%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 121.81%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Motus GI.

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -26.12% -22.56% -12.47% Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82%

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Motus GI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.