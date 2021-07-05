Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 309,124 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after buying an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.