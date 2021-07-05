Bank of Montreal Can Buys 287 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,332,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $255.72 on Monday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

