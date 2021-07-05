$980,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $980,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $13.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.44.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

