Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $332.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $232.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,221,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

