Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

