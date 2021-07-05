DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 12,500 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $314,303.08.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

DMTK stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.98.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 785.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

