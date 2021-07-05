Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,392 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 9.2% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.78 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

