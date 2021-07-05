Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,465 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $680.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

