Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $153,000 in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGT stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

