Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 274,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.