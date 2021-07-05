Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nikola by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Nikola stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

