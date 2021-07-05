Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Allegion by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $6,049,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $140.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

