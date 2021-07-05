2,839 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

BMI opened at $98.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.34.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.