Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,843 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NYSE BE opened at $26.35 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,746. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.