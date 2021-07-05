Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Chimera Investment worth $30,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 128,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 550,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the period. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $15,240,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.