Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,167 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $31,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Hub Group stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.