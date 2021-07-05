Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $31,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

LKFN opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

