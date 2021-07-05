Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.57 Million Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $31,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $36.45 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

