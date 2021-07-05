Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 225,659 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $31,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

