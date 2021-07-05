OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of OPKO Health worth $32,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

