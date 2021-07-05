Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,919,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,507,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $15,180,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

