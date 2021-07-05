Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,600 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of APi Group worth $30,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in APi Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in APi Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

APG opened at $21.57 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

