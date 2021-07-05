Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $29,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,044 shares of company stock worth $1,629,107. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

