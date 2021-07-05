Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 499 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 171,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.