Northern Trust Corp Buys 460,248 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 140.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,802,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $23,682,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of AHCO opened at $27.45 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

