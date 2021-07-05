Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $295,987,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $66,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,144,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $25,843,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,994,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

MODV opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.