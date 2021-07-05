Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFBK opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $833.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

