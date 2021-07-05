Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $57.23 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

