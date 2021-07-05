Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.