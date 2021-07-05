Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BTBT stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

