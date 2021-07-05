Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BTBT stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
