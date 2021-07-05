Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $200.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.75.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

