VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,309 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $101,451,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $157.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $400,466.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,141,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

