Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 48.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 175,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,255.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $465,920. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

