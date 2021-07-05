$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $14.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

SLP stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.46, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $90.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

