Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 11,548 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

