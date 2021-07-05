JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 30,311 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of NV5 Global worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $93.66 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 in the last ninety days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

