CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CVR Partners stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $691.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.