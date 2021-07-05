JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 316.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.60% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,258.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.55.

