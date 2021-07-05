ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 376.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of TQQQ opened at $126.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.99. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.