JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 79,500 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Methode Electronics worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

