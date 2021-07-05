XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,011,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $82.90 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in XPEL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

