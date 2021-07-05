JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park National were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Park National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $115.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.