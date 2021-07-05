Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $739,125.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

