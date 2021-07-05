JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.64% of IBEX worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $369.60 million and a PE ratio of -52.89. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.