JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

